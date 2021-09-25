CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sharks engaging in extension talks with forward Tomas Hertl

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXviB_0c87bzMA00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

While Sharks center Tomas Hertl is a highly-speculated candidate to be traded this season, San Jose GM Doug Wilson has other plans. Speaking with reporters including Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Wilson indicated that extension talks are well underway:

I’ve had several conversations with his agent. And when you have conversations with agents, they’re always kept in confidence. The rhythm of the negotiation, the time and place of it. Tomas knows how we feel about him.

However, as Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News points out, the Sharks may not be able to afford to carry another long-term deal on their books with over $48M tied up in just seven players for 2023-24 and a salary cap that’s not expected to go up much in the next few years. Hertl has said he’s open to the idea of taking a bit less to stay in a winning environment but San Jose will have to quickly turn things around to have a chance at him signing a slightly lower deal.

More from the Western Conference:

  • The Wild announced that they have named defenseman Matt Dumba and winger Marcus Foligno as alternate captains. They take the place of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise who were both bought out this summer. Dumba, who had been in trade speculation for the past couple of years before Suter’s departure, is heading into his ninth NHL season, all with Minnesota while Foligno is entering his 11th NHL campaign and fifth with the Wild.
  • With Edmonton adding Derek Ryan this summer as their presumptive third center plus Ryan McLeod being a strong candidate to make the roster, the Oilers have shifted long-time middleman Kyle Turris to the right wing, notes Postmedia’s Jim Matheson. Last season was a tough one for Turris who started as the third center and finished as a frequent healthy scratch while spending time on the taxi squad. He’s entering the final year of his deal with a $1.65M AAV. Nearly 70% of that could come off Edmonton’s cap if he’s waived and sent to the minors so he’ll need a strong camp to make the team and not be eyed as a possible avenue to free up some wiggle room on the cap.
  • The Blackhawks announced that goaltender Collin Delia was not available to practice with the team today due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. The 27-year-old got into six games with Chicago last season but will likely be on the outside looking in at a roster spot for this season following the acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury and the return of Kevin Lankinen.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Hertl, Merkley & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane sat down with ESPN’s Linda Cohn last Thursday to discuss allegations that he bet on his own games during the 2020-21 season. In other news, Tomas Hertl is making it clear that he isn’t worrying about a possible contract extension right now, and is instead focusing on being the best player and leader for the Sharks for the 2021-22 campaign. Meanwhile, Ryan Merkley is looking to re-establish himself as a top prospect, and Jasper Weatherby, who was expected to return as a senior to North Dakota just a month ago, is now hoping to earn a spot on the Sharks roster out of camp this fall.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Evander Kane, Tomas Hertl expected to be back with Sharks in 2021-22

Between the ongoing investigation into Evander Kane and the trade rumors swirling around Tomas Hertl, it seemed that potentially neither would be back with the San Jose Sharks this season. Add in that Hertl is believed to be one of the Sharks’ core members who was upset with Kane’s presence in the locker room last year and did not want him to return, it certainly did not seem that both would be back in 2021-22. Yet, it is growing increasingly more likely that this in fact will be the case.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sheng’s Weekend: Hertl, Wilson Still Haven’t Talked

Tomas Hertl is in Chicago for the NHL Player Media Tour and answered questions about his future with the San Jose Sharks. “I’m not thinking about what will happen next season, will the Sharks extend me or if they don’t want me there. I’m just going to play my best hockey and help my teammates,” Hertl told NHL.com.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Sports Illustrated

Tomas Hertl Could Become a Fixture in NHL Trade Rumors

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline isn't until March 2022 but we can expect to hear plenty of speculation over Tomas Hertl's future between now and then. Slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July, the 27-year-old San Jose Sharks center could become trade bait if he doesn't have a new contract before deadline day.
NHL
blackchronicle.com

NHL finds no evidence San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on his own games, considers this ‘specific matter closed’

The NHL completed its gambling investigation of Evander Kane and said it has found no evidence that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games. The investigation, which was conducted by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, in conjunction with NHL Security, was spurred by allegations in social media posts by Kane’s wife, Deanna. The couple recently entered divorce proceedings.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

The latest on the Tomas Hertl trade rumors

It was reported earlier this offseason that Tomas Hertl would rather be traded then re-sign with the San Jose Sharks. One team that had serious interest in a trade was the Ottawa Senators. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, GM Doug Wilson has had several conversations with Hertl’s...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Hertl Wants to Win, Thinks Sharks Want Him Back

Tomas Hertl just wants to focus on hockey. Of course, that’s not going to be possible this year, with the impending UFA’s contract status hanging over everything. Hertl, 27, is an almost point-per-game center, strong at both ends and the faceoff circle, who will command a king’s ransom, be it with the San Jose Sharks or from another team. He’s also, by all accounts, a fantastic locker room presence, and among fans, he might be the Sharks’ most popular player.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Kyle Turris
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Kevin Lankinen
Chico Enterprise-Record

Would Tomas Hertl take a hometown discount? Maybe, but the Sharks have to win first

SAN JOSE – Tomes Hertl came to the South Bay eight years ago as a wide-eyed, round-faced teenager, possessing an elite skill set to go with an infectious smile and personality, and quickly developed a close bond with his Sharks teammates and a love affair with the organization’s fanbase. But...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Hertl Willing to Take Discount to Play for Competitive Team

San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has had his name discussed a ton by both fans and media over the past month. It all started when rumors came out suggesting the 27-year-old was unhappy with the Sharks organization and may be looking for a change of scenery. The reasoning for this was reportedly due to how the team failed to discipline his controversial teammate Evander Kane for a number of issues in 2020-21.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks GM Wilson mentions 'unique dynamics' in Hertl talks

Tomas Hertl's future with the Sharks beyond the 2021-22 NHL season has yet to be solidified, but that doesn't mean the forward's relationship with the organization is on thin ice. "I’ve had several conversations with his agent. And when you have conversations with agents, they’re always kept in confidence," Sharks...
NHL
NHL

Hertl says he might take less money to stay if Sharks are competitive

Forward can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Tomas Hertl said he could consider taking less money to sign a long-term contract with the San Jose Sharks. The 27-year-old forward is the final season of a four-year contract he signed July 2, 2018. He referenced former San Jose teammate Joe Thornton, a 42-year-old forward entering his 24th NHL season and yet to win the Stanley Cup. Thornton signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Aug. 13 after playing last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharks#Gm#San Jose Hockey#Mercury News#Oilers
Mercury News

Sharks forward says Adin Hill’s first start was ‘a glimpse of how good he is”

SAN JOSE — New Sharks forward Lane Pederson feels it’s OK for fans of the team to trust what they see when it comes to goaltender Adin Hill. Demonstrating some of the traits that led general manager Doug Wilson this summer to send a second-round draft pick and goalie Josef Korenar to the Arizona Coyotes for his services, Hill stopped 21 of 23 shots to lead the Sharks to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Bleacher Report

Top Trades, Landing Spots for Sharks Center Tomas Hertl

Tomas Hertl's future with the San Jose Sharks was a topic of conjecture well before the 27-year-old center reported to training camp last week. On Sept. 17, NHL.com's Tracey Myers observed his unrestricted free agent status next July has already made him the subject of trade rumors. Myers also reported...
NHL
MLB Trade Rumors

No extension talks ongoing between Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Shohei Ohtani played his final home game of the 2021 season today, limiting the Mariners to five hits and one run over seven innings, while striking out 10 Seattle batters. Ohtani also added a single as part of a 1-for-3 day, underlining another outstanding two-way performance for the AL MVP favorite.
MLB
coloradohockeynow.com

OTR: Frustrated Exec Calls Eichel Trade Price ‘Insane’, Tomas Hertl Updates | CHN+

Just when you thought the Buffalo Sabres situation with Jack Eichel and the NHL trade market could not get uglier–the struggling franchise has dug the hole even deeper. Buffalo stripped Eichel of his captaincy after he reported for training camp and–as expected–failed his physical. The acrimony shows no signs of abatement, nor has Buffalo moved an inch towards facilitating a trade.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Oilers sign promising young forward Kailer Yamamoto to one-year extension

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year, $1.175 million extension for the 2021-22 season, the team announced Saturday. Yamamoto, who turns 23 on Sept. 29, contributed eight goals and 13 assists in 52 games in 2020-21, his fourth season with the Oilers. He led Edmonton forwards in...
NHL
wfla.com

‘Dock Talk with Killer’ to continue with Lightning forward Alex Killorn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Alex Killorn, created a splash off of the ice with his “Dock Talk with Killer” series on Instagram Live at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, despite a return to near normalcy, Killorn confirms he plans to keep doing “Dock...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

377
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy