Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

By Rob Breaux
 7 days ago
There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.

Texas Tech Lost Two Team Captains in Loss to Texas

We were all well aware of the Tyler Shough news on Saturday as the starting quarterback left the game for the Red Raiders after throwing a pick-six to the Longhorns. Shough's injury was confirmed as a broken collar bone by Matt Wells who said the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.
TCU Is Back at It Again With Baseless Claims After a Loss

Back in 2016, the Texas Tech baseball team was accused of splashing water on TCU cheerleaders who were dancing on top of the Red Raiders' dugout. The accusation turned out to be patently false when it was discovered the Texas Tech team was throwing cups of water in the air after a big play, which was commonly known as "watering the tree" during the 2016 season.
Football Parents: Do You Know These Concussion Warning Signs?

This is my first year as a football parent. My son has played soccer in the Bossier City youth league for a couple of years, but he gained a lot of mass over the summer and is one of the biggest kids in his grade. One of the coaches from his school encouraged him to join, and he went all in. Seeing him push people around with little resistance (he plays defensive line) fills him with a sense of accomplishment and me with a lot of pride.
