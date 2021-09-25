CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada wins own girls golf tournament

The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada girls golf team edged Carthage with a score of 375 points to claim its own golf invitational on Friday afternoon at the Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course.

Carthage finished as the runner-up with 385 points, while Webb City came in third with 400, Joplin fourth with 425 and Carl Junction fifth with 457.

Nevada's Emree Cameron, a freshman, captured her fourth straight individual title. She shot a 71 to finish four strokes in front of Carthage's Hailey Bryant.

Nevada also placed Katie Pennington (97) and Riley Severence (98) at fifth and sixth, respectively. Webb City had Laya McCallister (92) and Sydney French (94) place third and fourth, while Sophia Coulson shot a 99 to finish seventh.

Carthage's Caitlin Derryberry and Aubri Fisher shot 100 and 101 to finish eighth and ninth, respectively. Joplin was paced by Lindsey Belnap and Kenna Haley (101) who tied for 10th.

Anna Burch was Carl Junction's top finisher. She shot a 111 to place 17th.

