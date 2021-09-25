Miami's Romello Brinson makes his case for catch of the year with must-see TD
Miami wide receiver Romello Brinson may have made the catch of the year in the Hurricanes’ romping of Central Connecticut State on Saturday. With the Hurricanes already up 49-0, quarterback Jake Garcia went going for more. Brinson appeared to be completely covered in the end zone by a Central Connecticut State defensive back when he went vertical and somehow managed to come down with the football for a touchdown.www.foxnews.com
