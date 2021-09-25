CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami's Romello Brinson makes his case for catch of the year with must-see TD

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami wide receiver Romello Brinson may have made the catch of the year in the Hurricanes’ romping of Central Connecticut State on Saturday. With the Hurricanes already up 49-0, quarterback Jake Garcia went going for more. Brinson appeared to be completely covered in the end zone by a Central Connecticut State defensive back when he went vertical and somehow managed to come down with the football for a touchdown.

Fox News

Ole Miss' Braylon Sanders makes spinning, one-handed catch vs. Alabama

Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders made an incredible catch for a first down on the Rebels’ first drive in their game against Alabama Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral found Sanders trailing up the sideline and threw to his back shoulder. Sanders spun around, somehow got free from an Alabama defensive back, jumped and made the catch for the first down. He also managed to get a foot inbounds for the first down.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Sciba's kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville 37-34

Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and No. 24 Wake Forest beat Louisville 37-34 on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several patient and chain-moving runs on the go-ahead drive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Leary throws 2 TDs, No. 23 NC State holds off Louisiana Tech

Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and No. 23 North Carolina State held off Louisiana Tech 34-27 on Saturday night. Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Robinson, defense push No. 1 Bama past No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21

The defense kept giving Alabama back the ball, and the offense repeatedly delivered it into Brian Robinson Jr.'s hands. It was a simple but oh so effective formula. Robinson rushed for career highs of 171 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 1 Alabama mostly throttled the nation's top offense in a 42-21 victory Saturday over No. 12 Mississippi.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Warren's 2 TDs help No. 19 Oklahoma St. top No. 21 Baylor

Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and No. 19 Oklahoma State beat No. 21 Baylor 24-14 on Saturday in a matchup of Big 12 teams that entered the night unbeaten. Spencer Sanders passed for 182 yards and ran for 76, but he helped Baylor stay in the game by throwing three interceptions. Tay Martin caught seven passes for 108 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0).
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox News

McCaskill with 3 TDs as Houston dominates Tulsa 45-10

Freshman Alton McCaskill scored a career-best three touchdowns — all in the first half — and Clayton Tune passed for 241 yards and a pair of scores as Houston defeated Tulsa 45-10 on Friday night. McCaskill, who gained 77 yards on 17 carries, scored twice from the 1-yard line and...
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Purdue cheerleader belly flops into puddle as rain pours

A Purdue cheerleader had a lighter moment during the Boilermakers’ Big Ten Conference game against Minnesota Saturday. As rain poured and puddled on the sideline at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Purdue mascot dared the cheerleader to jump into the water. The cheerleader launched into a full-extension belly flop. It counted as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Southern Cal bounces back to beat Colorado Buffaloes 37-14

Kedron Slovis threw three touchdown passes and Southern California broke out of its doldrums Saturday with a 37-14 rout of free-falling Colorado. Slovis completed 19 of 29 throws for 276 yards and hit Drake London, Michael Trigg and Gary Bryant Jr. with scoring passes as the Trojans (3-2, 2-2 Pac-12) bounced back in a big way from their first home loss to Oregon State in 61 years by rolling over a Buffaloes team whose offense remains stuck in neutral.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

C.J. Stroud throws five TD passes, No. 11 Ohio State rolls

Greg Schiano of Rutgers has a warning for the rest of the teams in the Big Ten Conference: No. 11 Ohio State is finding its stride. C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns after sitting out a game to rest a shoulder and the Buckeyes won their 20th straight conference game with a 52-13 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Robinson runs for 216 yards, 2 TDs as Texas beats TCU 32-27

Bijan Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards with two go-ahead touchdowns and Texas won 32-27 at TCU on Saturday in the Longhorns' first Big 12 road game since accepting an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference. Casey Thompson improved to 3-0 as starting quarterback for the Longhorns, even without...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0

Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs' second consecutive shutout. Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT...
FOOTBALL
Fox News

Tennessee makes quick work of Missouri in 62-24 rout

Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Tennessee routed Missouri 62-24, scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions Saturday. Hooker completed 15 of 19 passes for 225 yards and rushed 14 times for 74 yards. He wasn’t the only Volunteer who padded his stats against a beleaguered defense. Tiyon Evans rushed 15 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) piled up 677 total yards and never punted.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Fox News

