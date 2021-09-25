Miami's Romello Brinson makes his case for catch of the year with must-see TD

Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders made an incredible catch for a first down on the Rebels’ first drive in their game against Alabama Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral found Sanders trailing up the sideline and threw to his back shoulder. Sanders spun around, somehow got free from an Alabama defensive back, jumped and made the catch for the first down. He also managed to get a foot inbounds for the first down.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO