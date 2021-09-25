CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam ruled out for game vs. Tennessee

By Tyler Nettuno
 7 days ago
Florida is favored to beat

on Saturday, but if it’s going to earn its fifth-straight win in the rivalry series, it will have to do it without its best player on defense. Starting cornerback Kaiir Elam has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, as was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson.

Elam left the game against Alabama when he collided with safety Trey Dean III while attempting to break up a pass. According to AllGators’ Zach Goodall, Elam suffered a knee sprain.

Elam is one of the nation’s best corners, and he’s projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. So far this season, he has eight tackles, an interception and three passes defended.

Without Elam available, Jason Marshall Jr. is likely to get the start on the outside opposite Avery Helm, who has started the first three games. Marshall is a true freshman and former five-star recruit, but he has struggled a bit this season. However, he’ll have a big opportunity on Saturday.

The Gators also have Elijah Blades, a late-arriving transfer from Texas A&M who played sparingly in the season opener but hasn’t appeared in the last two games. But with Elam out, look for him to play a bigger role in the outside corner rotation.

Florida takes on the Volunteers at 7 p.m. EDT in the Swamp.

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

Nebraska's Scott Frost reportedly angry at officials after Oklahoma pregame skirmish

Nebraska and Oklahoma haven't played each other since 2010, but clearly no love has been lost between these former Big 12 rivals if their pregame skirmish is any indication. Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff of Saturday's game between the Cornhuskers and third-ranked Sooners, Oklahoma's team crossed midfield to jeer at a few straggling Nebraska players. The only thing separating the teams was the Cornhuskers coaching staff, though the remainder of Nebraska's team ended up joining before the "skirmish" disbanded.
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

