This might as well be Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason’s third training camp as the man in charge. He took over on an interim basis on Feb. 14, 2020, coaching 12 games before the NHL abruptly shut down because of the COVID pandemic. He shed the interim tag on July 13, 2020, shortly before the NHL returned to play that season, and jumped right into an accelerated makeshift training camp to get the Wild ready for a playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO