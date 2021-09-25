Sibling rivalries will never go away
Carolyn Griffin Shepherd, MHS Class of 1962, writes, “When my older sister Beki and I shared a bedroom, I'm sure Mother got tired of hearing, ‘Make her clean up her side of the room!’ At night I did not like to go into the bedroom in the dark, so I would reach in to turn on the light before entering. One night my older brother Emmett stood in front of the light switch without a shirt on so my hand came in contact with his bare chest and I screamed with fright.”enquirerjournal.com
