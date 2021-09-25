CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibling rivalries will never go away

By Commentary by Nita Williamson
enquirerjournal.com
 7 days ago

Carolyn Griffin Shepherd, MHS Class of 1962, writes, “When my older sister Beki and I shared a bedroom, I'm sure Mother got tired of hearing, ‘Make her clean up her side of the room!’ At night I did not like to go into the bedroom in the dark, so I would reach in to turn on the light before entering. One night my older brother Emmett stood in front of the light switch without a shirt on so my hand came in contact with his bare chest and I screamed with fright.”

KYTV

Live, Life, Well: The best way to handle a sibling rivalry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study out of Britain suggests the COVID-19 lockdowns there saw an increase in sibling conflict. The researchers in this case focused on kids with special education needs. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the best way to handle conflict among all siblings....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Shirley Temple
Trick Daddy
The Independent

Grieving daughters find unknown woman wearing their mother’s clothes inside casket at funeral home

Two sisters in North Carolina went to bury their elderly mother but claim they found the body of another woman inside the casket.Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer, who buried their mother last week, went to view her at a funeral home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, when they realised their something was not right. Ms Archer told WAVY10 that there “was no similarity” between the woman whose body was inside their mother’s casket, and that the person who was in there was “swimming” in their mother’s clothes. “The size was way off,” said Ms Archer. “The first person had the clothing...
wmleader.com

Dog Was Right! Laundrie Family Lawyer Confirms Parents Went Camping With Brian!

It’s still unclear whether Dog The Bounty Hunter will be the one to find Brian Laundrie, but it sure looks like he’s on the right trail!. As we reported, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé over the weekend, and alleged on Monday that Laundrie’s parents went camping with him after he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby. (Which lined up with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the Laundries going on a camping trip.)
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
The Guardian

My grown-up granddaughter is rude and angry, I want her to apologise

The question I am writing to ask your advice about our 22-year-old granddaughter. We house-sit for my daughter and her family when they are away. They have dogs, but don’t like to put them in kennels. We have always got on well with our granddaughter and indulged her, along with her brothers. But she is spoilt. Last month while we were there to house-sit, there was shouting between her and my husband. She didn’t like the fact that my husband had disciplined our dog when we arrived – but our dog was jumping up.
Shropshire Star

Conservative MP tells of ‘never letting go’ of grieving for her baby daughter

Cherilyn Mackrory was speaking in the House of Commons. An MP wept as she told the story of her “choice that is no choice at all” to terminate her pregnancy. Conservative Cherilyn Mackrory told the Commons that parents can “never really let go” after losing their children, but added the “sun will shine again” for grieving families.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult health battle for important reason

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up to her fans about a health condition she's been living with and shared an inspiring message too. The Buffy the Vampire star looks the picture of health but admits she's suffered from "severe asthma" for years, making the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult to deal with.
Best Life

See Bobby Darin's Lookalike Son, Who's Carrying On His Legacy

Bobby Darin was a musical icon of the '50s and '60s, best known for hits like "Splish Splash," "Dream Lover," "Mack the Knife," and "Beyond the Sea." Beginning his career as a songwriter for other artists and later becoming a headlining performer, he quickly gained fame for penning chart topping tunes, even earning multiple Grammy Awards.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Remarried father is less available now to ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’

Dear Carolyn: I’ve always been close with my father and have a great relationship with my stepmother, whom he married in 2019. My stepmother also has a daughter a few years younger than me (I’m 30) whom she had when she was 19. My stepmother has mentioned feeling she missed out on her early-adulthood years because she was a mother, and with her daughter grown she can finally live life on her own terms.
guideposts.org

Helping the Pain Go Away

Mom had plastered the inside of her front door with greeting cards featuring kitties as part of her collection. Photos of her beloved cat, Rufus, covered her fridge door. “Do you ever hear from the family who adopted Rufus, Mom?”. “Just at Christmastime. Look at this picture they sent me...
