CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

JONATHAN WOODGATE: It is crazy Tottenham have only won one trophy this century... keeping Harry Kane was huge and the club need more leaders like him if they are to get over the line

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham's record is not good enough. To win only one trophy this century, the 2008 League Cup final in which I played and scored against Chelsea, is crazy. They have been close since, reaching finals and finishing second in the league under Mauricio Pochettino, but still no medals. It boils down to the players not being good enough to get over the line.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'I never see him digging anyone out': Roy Keane urges Harry Kane to be more aggressive after another anonymous showing in Tottenham's powderpuff 3-0 loss against Chelsea

Roy Keane has urged Harry Kane to be more aggressive after a powderpuff display saw Tottenham downed 3-0 by Chelsea on Sunday. After playing well to go in 0-0 at half-time, Spurs failed to continue those performance levels in the second half and were steamrollered by the Blues at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with talismanic striker Kane once again anonymous.
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Kane needs to remind Tottenham of his brilliance when they face Chelsea

Harry Kane inadvertently gave Tottenham Hotspur a glimpse of life without him against Crystal Palace last weekend despite playing the entire game. For the first time in the 28-year-old’s Premier League career, he failed to register a single shot or even a touch in the opposition’s penalty box as 10-man Spurs slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Jonathan Woodgate
Person
Harry Kane
chatsports.com

Harry Kane had just THREE touches for Spurs in the Chelsea box, has only had nine shots this season and has yet to record an assist despite having five at this stage last year... Nuno MUST get his star man higher up the pitch

Harry Kane has been the overwhelming shining light for Tottenham over the past half a decade but was accused of negatively impacting the team following their defeat by Chelsea at the weekend. Roy Keane fumed at his poor leadership and his failure to call out his team-mates errors, while Gary...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Down on shots, down on goals and down in the mouth... Harry Kane has become a problem for Tottenham as Daniel Levy blocking England captain's exit leaves him snubbed, subdued and struggling

To find the last time Harry Kane went four Tottenham games without a goal you have to retrace the steps of his golden boots to the Champions League final on June 1, 2019. Kane rushed back from injury to face Liverpool in Madrid to no avail, having failed to score against Liverpool or Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Manchester City, when he was hurt in the first leg of the European Cup quarter-final on April 9.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
tothelaneandback.com

“Knock someone open”- Tottenham star Harry Kane blasted by Man United legend for poor showing vs Chelsea

Roy Keane blasts Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane for limp show against Chelsea. According to Daily Mail, Roy Keane did not hold back on his criticism of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane for his performance against Chelsea. The striker was rather anonymous through the game bar some moments which irked the Premier League legend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nuno ‘focusing on the present’ as Tottenham seek solution to Harry Kane’s poor form

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to focus on the present amid suggestions Harry Kane is suffering a hangover from his summer transfer saga.The England captain had designs on joining Manchester City this summer and even went as far as turning up late for pre-season training to try and force a move through.City never came up with a bid that even made Spurs think twice about selling their star man, but his return to the side has been a difficult one and his form has come under scrutiny.He has yet to score in four Premier League games, has had fewer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham Hotspur superstar tipped to leave the club in search of trophies

Tottenham star Harry Kane tipped to join bigger club next season. Speaking to Genting Casino (h/t Express), William Gallas has tipped Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to join a ‘bigger club’ in 2022. The former Spurs man was of the opinion that Kane should leave so that he can win trophies at a bigger club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“I believe that”: Tottenham Hotspur legend has his say on the future of Harry Kane

Ossie Ardiles give his opinion on the Tottenham future of Harry Kane. Speaking to Casumo (h/t Football.london), Ossie Ardiles was of the opinion that Harry Kane would remain at Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs legend felt that Kane might have started slow but he will get up to speed over the season and in time, maybe overtake the recently passed Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring record.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'He's so far removed from the Harry Kane we know': Rio Ferdinand says the Tottenham star is 'unhappy' at the club after failed summer transfer move and his 'performances are reflecting that'

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Harry Kane is 'unhappy' to stay at Tottenham and that is reflective of his performances so far this season. The England captain made it no secret that he wished to leave the club in the summer, with Manchester City his preferred destination. Pep Guardiola's side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“Carrying the situation”- PL legend claims Harry Kane isn’t ‘happy’ and ‘himself’ at Tottenham

Gary Neville thinks Harry Kane isn’t happy at Tottenham Hotspur after eventful summer. Speaking on Sky Sports (h/t football.london), Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that Harry Kane isn’t happy at Tottenham Hotspur and that it could be because of the ‘situation’ in the summer. The England international was linked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal rebuild comes alive to kill Tottenham’s false hope with Harry Kane

At the end of August, with Arsenal having made their worst start to a season since 1954, Mikel Arteta - under enormous pressure - vowed to conduct a critical analysis of his methodology at Arsenal.Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, was tweeting “trust the process” with what many perceived to be a large slice of sarcasm.Whatever his meaning, that phrase was the manager’s over-arching conclusion. Arteta needed to be unswerving in his plotting of the bigger picture for Arsenal, most especially at points of severe pain.Rebuilds are never seamless, fun, nor without mess. But you have to start it and see it through...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy