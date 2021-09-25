Watch now: Scott Nelson comments on the UW defense’s performance against Notre Dame

On Saturday morning, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field in Chicago. This will be one of the most important matchups of the season for the Badgers, not only because they will be facing former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan at the helm for the Fighting Irish, but because of the implications it has for the Badgers in the Big Ten West. Notre Dame and Wisconsin have played each other 16 times in their program histories with the latest matchup occurring back in 1964 where the Fighting Irish won 31-7.

