MORRIS, Minn. – In a tale of two halves, the University of Minnesota Morris football team could get nothing going in the first 30 minutes but looked unstoppable at times in the second half. Unfortunately the lead that Hamline University had built early on held up to the end and the Pipers were able to emerge with a narrow 30-28 win over the Cougars at Big Cat Stadium on Saturday.

MORRIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO