Pittsburgh, PA

Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbO25_0c87VZSI00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations.

Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online.

Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link .

“​In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement.

Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies.

That includes:

  • Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 and older
  • Patients 65 and older
  • Patients 18-64 with underlying medical conditions
  • Patients 18-64 working in a setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission is high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person

    • More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website .

