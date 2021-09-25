Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations.
Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online.
Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link .
“In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement.
Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies.
That includes:
More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website .
Comments / 0