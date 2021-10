Yosemite, CA – The two hikers went missing in Yosemite National Park at the end of the summer and exhaustive searches have turned up no clues on their whereabouts. Park officials are turning to park visitors for help to locate the two men. Park officials detail that 69-year-old Richard Judd and 31-year-old Joel Thomazin are still missing in different areas of the park. They also include the maps in the image box showing how extensive the search and rescue crews have combed the park, as can be seen by the green lines representing individual searchers, teams, and helicopters.

TUOLUMNE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO