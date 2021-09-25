Stephen Curry’s Cryptic Response To Warriors Not Trading For A Star

At full strength, the Golden State Warriors look like a dark horse contender in the Western Conference, especially with Stephen Curry leading the way. Granted that Klay Thompson comes back healthy and soon returns to his All-Star form, Golden State will definitely be a force to be reckoned with. As currently constructed, the Warriors are likely a piece or two away from getting in that top tier of title contenders. But what if there were an alternate Warriors 1990s dream reality? Yes, let’s get after it right now.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO