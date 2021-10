PHOENIX — The body of a woman was recovered from a home in Peoria last week that was overrun by rats in an apparent hoarding situation, authorities said Tuesday. Officers with the Peoria Police Department responded to a welfare check at the residence in the 8700 block of Athens Street at 8 a.m. on Thursday after neighbors reported a bad odor and sights of rodents coming from the home, Sgt. Brandon Sheffert told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

