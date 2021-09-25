CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SMU quick hits: How the Mustangs nearly lost momentum in rivalry win over TCU

By Joseph Hoyt
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomentum, especially in a rivalry game, can be hard to wrangle. In pursuit of that objective, SMU nearly lost it on Saturday. With three seconds left in the first half and the game tied at 21, SMU decided to go for it from 3 yards out instead of kick a field goal. Instead of three points and a lead, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was hit as he threw and the ball was intercepted by Deshawn McCuin.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

SMU vs. TCU Football Prediction and Preview

After a one-year hiatus, the SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs will meet for the 100th time Saturday in Fort Worth. The last time these teams met, SMU claimed the Battle of the Iron Skillet in 2019, beating the Frogs 41-38 to close the gap to 51-41-7 in the rivalry series.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Live game updates: TCU vs. SMU

TCU will take on SMU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in the 100th meeting in the Battle for the Iron Skillet. TCU comes into the game with a 2-0 record while SMU enters the game with a 3-0 record, which includes last week's thrilling 39-37 win over Louisiana Tech. The game was won on a 'Hail Mary' play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Final: SMU 42 TCU 34

TCU will take on SMU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in the 100th meeting in the Battle for the Iron Skillet. TCU comes into the game with a 2-0 record while SMU enters the game with a 3-0 record, which includes last week's thrilling 39-37 win over Louisiana Tech. The game was won on a 'Hail Mary' play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Recap: SMU wins Iron Skillet 42-34 over TCU

SMU earned a hard fought 42-34 win over crosstown rivals TCU to move to 4-0 on the year as they look forward to welcoming the USF Bulls to the Hilltop next Saturday. The Mustangs came out of the gate fast and never really looked back, scoring a touchdown in every quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
247Sports

Sonny Dykes breaks down Tanner Mordecai, how SMU avoids TCU hangover

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media again on Wednesday to preview the USF game, break down his starting quarterback and more. Here's what he had to say. On first impressions of Tanner Mordecai: "The thing with Tanner is he had obviously played behind some really good quarterbacks at Oklahoma, had been in some real battles with those guys to see who the starter was going to be and it hadn't gone his way. Just wanted an opportunity to go play. Get on the field. Very similar to Shane Buechele. Shane was kind of in the same situation although it started a little different for Shane.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Tcu#Mustangs#Momentum#American Football
Sporting News

Nebraska's Scott Frost reportedly angry at officials after Oklahoma pregame skirmish

Nebraska and Oklahoma haven't played each other since 2010, but clearly no love has been lost between these former Big 12 rivals if their pregame skirmish is any indication. Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff of Saturday's game between the Cornhuskers and third-ranked Sooners, Oklahoma's team crossed midfield to jeer at a few straggling Nebraska players. The only thing separating the teams was the Cornhuskers coaching staff, though the remainder of Nebraska's team ended up joining before the "skirmish" disbanded.
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts on Texas’ 32-27 Win Over TCU

Since TCU joined the Big 12 Conference back in 2012, the Texas Longhorns have a 2-7 against the Horned Frogs heading into Saturday’s game. You can now change that to 3-7 after today and 2-2 in the last four seasons. There was plenty at stake for both sides as Texas...
TEXAS STATE
frogsowar.com

Halftime: TCU Football 21, SMU 21

If you like points and hate defense, the 100th Battle for the Iron Skillet is the game for you. The Horned Frogs and Mustangs have traded points through the first 30 minutes of play, with points teams using the ground game and explosive plays through the air to take advantaged of overmatched defensive secondaries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bardown.com

SMU Mustangs win the game with a last-second Hail Mary TD

We’ve seen all sorts of highlight reel plays and endings in college football this weekend, so it’s only fitting that the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs ended the way that it did. With the Mustangs trailing by four and just five seconds remaining on the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy