If one preseason game is enough to make meaningful judgments, it looks like Kaapo Kakko should fit in just fine on that Artemi Panarin-Ryan Strome line. The threesome looked to be in midseason form in the Rangers’ second preseason game Tuesday, a 3-2 win over a Boston Bruins team minus most of its big-name players at Madison Square Garden. Panarin especially appeared ready for the season to start, assisting on the first two goals, and then scoring the winner on a breakaway at 19:00 of the second period.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO