Why Kansas State's coaching staff wasn't overly critical of its players following last week's excessive celebration penalty

Kansas State defensive backs Tee Denson (8) and Justin Gardner (6) celebrate after Denson's interception against Nevada quarterback Carson Strong last week at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

At seemingly every opportunity, Joe Klanderman states one of his season-long goals — intangible though it may be — for the Kansas State defense: He wants the Wildcats to set an NCAA record for fun.

They just got a little carried away last week after picking off pro prospect (and Nevada starting quarterback) Carson Strong.

Following an interception and a 26-yard return from Tee Denson, officials flagged K-State for excessive celebration.

Klanderman, in his second season as the team's defensive coordinator, conceded he couldn't be overly critical of his players for the penalty.

"I think I was excessively celebrating at the same time," he said, "so I don't know if I saw it."

He then emphasized, again, his desire for players to enjoy when they're on the field — and set that "record for fun" along the way.

"But at the same time, we've got to be intelligent in how we're doing it," Klanderman said. "This isn’t the National Football League. We can't run over there and carry on. So from now on, we're going to have that same amount of fun, but we're going to do it on our sideline, where it's safe.”

Yet it's a delicate balance: when does celebrating become ... excessive?

Klanderman said it isn't complicated.

"When guys are celebrating together, I think it's a great thing," he said. "I think when guys are individually making a spectacle of themselves, I don't know if that's what college football is about.”

After the 38-17 victory over the Wolf Pack, K-State head coach Chris Klieman struck a similar note.

"We've got to educate the guys on that. I think everybody thinks they're in the NFL right now and you can go down and there are cameras and stuff," he said, before slightly toning down his criticism. "They made a play. I know that you can't take all the fun out of it, but in the same respect, I get why the officials called it. It was the right call. We need to educate our guys so that we don't end up losing 15 yards."

Klieman was even less bothered by the penalty during his Tuesday press conference.

“Yeah, we had a celebration penalty. Don't want it to happen, but I want those kids to have some fun, and that's what they're doing right now," he said. "I'm proud of what we've done so far. We have a long way to go — because we have a great league in front of us — but we're making significant improvements on defense.”

Immediately after the play, Denson feared the worst.

"I thought (Klieman) was going to get on me as soon as I got to the sideline," Denson said.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

"He was excited," Denson said. "He was like, 'I'm proud of you guys. Just keep up the intensity, (but) make better decisions.' That was pretty much it."

A sophomore from Atlanta, Denson said he didn't intend to offend anyone. His emotions just got the best of him after his first pickoff at K-State.

"I was just so excited, because that was probably the biggest play of my college career so far," he said. "It's a great feeling. I saw them throw the flag and I kind of got disappointed."

He expected more after meeting with his position coach, Van Malone. Klieman said Malone would "handle" the penalty with his players. But Malone, like Klanderman and Klieman, didn't wire brush those involved. They didn't have to do extra work — running, all the et ceteras — before or after practice, either.

Malone talked with them the same way he always does.

"Coach understands that we're out there trying to have fun, and that's what he wants us to do: He wants us to celebrate," fourth-year junior corner Ekow Boye-Doe said. "But we kind of took it to another level. So Coach Malone just had to let us know, 'Just come to the sideline and do that.'"

There was no anger in Malone's voice when discussing the penalty, Boye-Doe said.

Being mad isn't part of his style.

"Definitely not Coach Malone," Boye-Doe said. "He's a guy who wants to see us have fun."