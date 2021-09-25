CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Why Kansas State's coaching staff wasn't overly critical of its players following last week's excessive celebration penalty

By Ryan Black rblack@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16caMx_0c87Rz4E00
Kansas State defensive backs Tee Denson (8) and Justin Gardner (6) celebrate after Denson's interception against Nevada quarterback Carson Strong last week at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.  Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

At seemingly every opportunity, Joe Klanderman states one of his season-long goals — intangible though it may be — for the Kansas State defense: He wants the Wildcats to set an NCAA record for fun.

They just got a little carried away last week after picking off pro prospect (and Nevada starting quarterback) Carson Strong.

Following an interception and a 26-yard return from Tee Denson, officials flagged K-State for excessive celebration.

Klanderman, in his second season as the team's defensive coordinator, conceded he couldn't be overly critical of his players for the penalty.

"I think I was excessively celebrating at the same time," he said, "so I don't know if I saw it."

He then emphasized, again, his desire for players to enjoy when they're on the field — and set that "record for fun" along the way.

"But at the same time, we've got to be intelligent in how we're doing it," Klanderman said. "This isn’t the National Football League. We can't run over there and carry on. So from now on, we're going to have that same amount of fun, but we're going to do it on our sideline, where it's safe.”

Yet it's a delicate balance: when does celebrating become ... excessive?

Klanderman said it isn't complicated.

"When guys are celebrating together, I think it's a great thing," he said. "I think when guys are individually making a spectacle of themselves, I don't know if that's what college football is about.”

After the 38-17 victory over the Wolf Pack, K-State head coach Chris Klieman struck a similar note.

"We've got to educate the guys on that. I think everybody thinks they're in the NFL right now and you can go down and there are cameras and stuff," he said, before slightly toning down his criticism. "They made a play. I know that you can't take all the fun out of it, but in the same respect, I get why the officials called it. It was the right call. We need to educate our guys so that we don't end up losing 15 yards."

Klieman was even less bothered by the penalty during his Tuesday press conference.

“Yeah, we had a celebration penalty. Don't want it to happen, but I want those kids to have some fun, and that's what they're doing right now," he said. "I'm proud of what we've done so far. We have a long way to go — because we have a great league in front of us — but we're making significant improvements on defense.”

Immediately after the play, Denson feared the worst.

"I thought (Klieman) was going to get on me as soon as I got to the sideline," Denson said.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

"He was excited," Denson said. "He was like, 'I'm proud of you guys. Just keep up the intensity, (but) make better decisions.' That was pretty much it."

A sophomore from Atlanta, Denson said he didn't intend to offend anyone. His emotions just got the best of him after his first pickoff at K-State.

"I was just so excited, because that was probably the biggest play of my college career so far," he said. "It's a great feeling. I saw them throw the flag and I kind of got disappointed."

He expected more after meeting with his position coach, Van Malone. Klieman said Malone would "handle" the penalty with his players. But Malone, like Klanderman and Klieman, didn't wire brush those involved. They didn't have to do extra work — running, all the et ceteras — before or after practice, either.

Malone talked with them the same way he always does.

"Coach understands that we're out there trying to have fun, and that's what he wants us to do: He wants us to celebrate," fourth-year junior corner Ekow Boye-Doe said. "But we kind of took it to another level. So Coach Malone just had to let us know, 'Just come to the sideline and do that.'"

There was no anger in Malone's voice when discussing the penalty, Boye-Doe said.

Being mad isn't part of his style.

"Definitely not Coach Malone," Boye-Doe said. "He's a guy who wants to see us have fun."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Atlanta, KS
State
Nevada State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Van Malone
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Carson Strong#K State
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer has message for Jaguars fans after second loss

Urban Meyer has coached just two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he already feels the need to ask fans to not hit the panic button. The Jags turned in another poor performance on Sunday, this time against a Denver Broncos team that is now 2-0 but not expected to be a playoff contender. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead early, Jacksonville managed just six points in the final three quarters en route to a 23-13 loss. Meyer released a message to Jaguars fans through the team after the game and urged them to “hang in there with us.”
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
581
Followers
149
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy