Northglenn Fills New Theatre with Funk, A Cappella, Symphony, War of the Flowers, Motones & Jerseys this Fall
Sept. 22, 2021, Northglenn, CO — The new Parsons Theatre opens its doors on Oct. 9. To celebrate, Northglenn Arts Presents offers up a five-show season in the new facility beginning Oct. 15. The curtain opens with Chris Daniels, Hazel Miller and Freddi Gowdy, followed by Face Vocal Band, the Colorado Symphony, and War of the Flowers in November. The season wraps up with the December holiday show Motones and Jerseys.www.myprimetimenews.com
Comments / 0