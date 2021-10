Elon Musk and Grimes are going their separate ways. The 50-year-old SpaceX founder has confirmed that he and the Canadian singer, 33, have broken up. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk — who shares 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii with Grimes — told The New York Post's Page Six.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO