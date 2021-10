The Triton Million - A Helping Hand for Charity poker tournament is being released as a 10-episode series on Triton Poker's YouTube Channel. The event, which took place in 2019 at the London Hilton on Park Lane, pitted some of the world's best poker players against each other as well as a host of the planet's most successful businessmen. The tournament's buy-in of £1,050,000 ($1,283,324 according to exchange rates at the time) makes it the most expensive poker tournament in human history.

