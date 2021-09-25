CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Young Roddy Delivers New Project "God Family Money"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jet Life crew is moving steady these days. Of course, Curren$y is in the midst of unloading several projects after dropping off Highest In Charge, Matching Rolexes, and the second Jet Life compilation tape that highlights the label's roster. However, Young Roddy is also serving up some new heat. This week, Roddy delivered his latest project, God Family Money. The project is only seven songs with a run-time of a little over 20 minutes. While it might be short in length, it's an easy project to press play and keep on rotate. Roddy handles the majority of the tracklist on his own but he does enlist Jamaal, as well as Curren$y and Smoke DZA who both appear on the single, "After Hours."

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch Joins Bino Rideaux on New Single ‘LEMME FIND OUT’: Listen

Bino Rideaux has been busy working with Blxst and recently put out their joint project Sixtape 2. But the /l.A. based rapper has been also working on his solo music lately. The Nipsey Hussle affiliate, who is correctly signed with Def Jam, is back today with a new single called ‘LEMME FIND OUT’ where he takes assistance from hitmaker Roddy Ricch.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Benji Drops Debut Spillage Village Album, “Smile, You’re Alive!”

At the end of September, Benji dropped his debut album, Smile, You’re Alive! in collaboration with the rest of Spillage Village. The 13-track project also includes features from names like Jordan Hawkins, My Favorite Color, and Mars Jackson. “A whole lot has happened since we were here last, above all...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Farruko Drops New Project "La 167"

The Latin trap scene has been a dominant force in recent years with Farruko leading the charge. The Puerto Rican star has been delivering heat and extending his talents to collabs alongside David Guetta, CJ, Steve Aoki, and plenty of other names. This week, Farruko came through with his latest...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Portion Rises Above The Losses On "Hella Clean"

Last week, we shared the latest edition of "5 Artists You Should Hear" featuring Toronto's rising star Portion. Recently inking a deal with Warner Music Canada, the rapper's been delivering heat in the past few months with singles like the triumphant "Wave" and the muddy trap-fluenced record, "99 Prblms." This week, he followed up the former with his latest track, "HELLA CLEAN" where he details the struggles he faced and his determination to rise above it all.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smoke Dza
hotnewhiphop.com

RINI Serenades Fans With Luscious New Track "Need It"

RINI has continuously shown off immense talent in his music, and there is a very good reason why his fanbase has grown so substantially over the past few years. Next year, RINI will drop his debut project Constellations and fans cannot wait to listen. This week, RINI helped promote the new album with a fresh single called "Need It" which is perfect for the Fall months.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Assists Nightshifts On New Single "20s"

It was nearly 20 years ago when Toronto-based producer and songwriter Andrew Oliver, better known as Nightshifts, met The Game outside of a hotel. Like everyone does when they meet their hero, he asked for a photo. Two decades later, he asked the rap icon to jump on his new song "20s." It's a nostalgic, smooth track with production from Nightshifts, who also handles hook duties, and bars from The Game.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#The Jet Life
XXL Mag

Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry’s plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors’ wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
jammin1057.com

21 Savage Reveals Why Rappers Won’t Work With NBA Youngboy

21 Savage is spilling the secret as to why rappers do not want to collab with NBA Youngboy. The “A Lot” rhymer said it has something to do with the alleged beef between Lil Durk and Youngboy as to why rappers are not in a rush to go to the studio with him.
NBA
hypebeast.com

50 Cent Talks Casting Eminem and Snoop Dogg for New Show 'Black Mafia Family'

Media mogul 50 Cent has shown his successful transition from music to major television creative with his new Starz project, Black Mafia Family. BMF is based on a true story of the organized crime group Black Mafia Family and highlights founders Demetrius and Terry Flenory as the main protagonists of the plotline. By the 2000s, the BMF was considered one of the most influential crime families in the U.S. with a hip-hop music label that was often used for money laundering and a drug distribution network that spanned across the country. Ahead of the debut, 50 Cent spoke about the reason why he replaced himself with Snoop Dogg and how he got Eminem involved with the project.
MUSIC
Popculture

Usher Weighs in on Diddy Shading Jermaine Dupri

Diddy may not think Jermaine "JD" Dupri is worthy of going up against him in a Verzus battle, but Usher does. Usher is weighing in on Diddy's shade gone viral toward the iconic Atlanta producer. It all went down amid Ja Rule and Fat Joe's recent Verzus battle when JD challenged the Bad Boy Records label owner to a Verzuz of their own.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy