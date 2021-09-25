Dortmund slumps to defeat at Gladbach without Haaland, Reus
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach has highlighted Borussia Dortmund’s reliance on its two star players as it dealt its Bundesliga rival a 1-0 defeat in former Gladbach coach Marco Rose’s return to the club. Dortmund was without top-scoring forward Erling Haaland due to what it said were “muscular problems” and captain Marco Reus because of a knee injury. Mahmoud Dahoud’s first-half sending off also hampered efforts at a comeback after Denis Zakaria scored for Gladbach. Leipzig routed Hertha Berlin 6-0 to ease the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. The 18-year-old Florian Wirtz’ second-half strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Mainz 1-0.kion546.com
