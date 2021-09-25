CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Koepka gets no relief at Ryder Cup; saves par anyway

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Brooks Koepka lost a long argument with rules officials who would not grant him relief from an awkward lie near a drain on the 15th hole at the Ryder Cup. Koepka and his partner, Daniel Berger, argued with a pair of rules officials that a drain placed near a bunker to the right of the fairway would interfere with Koepka’s downswing. The issue is more serious because Koepka has been dealing with a wrist injury. According to Rule 16.1, free relief is allowed when an abnormal course condition, including immovable obstructions such as a drain, “physically interferes with the player’s area of intended stance or area of intended swing.”

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
New York Post

Brooks Koepka goes ballistic, curses at Ryder Cup rules officials

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Even while piling up points and producing one of its best days in recent Ryder Cup history, the American team’s performance was marred by a couple of salty moments of bad behavior on Saturday at Whistling Straits. Brooks Koepka went ballistic on two rules officials, cursing at...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Ap
Las Vegas Herald

Steve Stricker: Brooks Koepka 'all in' for Ryder Cup

Does Brooks Koepka really want, and thereby deserve, a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team after recent controversial comments that seemed to criticize the entire event?. Team captain Steve Stricker thinks so, and says that the 31-year-old American is "all in" for this weekend's 43rd rendition of thetournament at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wsau.com

Golf-Koepka, DeChambeau truce yields points for U.S. Ryder Cup cause

KOHLER, Wis. (Reuters) – Feuding Ryder Cup team mates Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau put their differences aside and focused their attention on beating Europe on Friday contributing points that helped power the United States into a dominating 6-2 lead. The two men barely crossed paths on Friday but when...
KOHLER, WI
Field Level Media

Ryder Cup odds: DeChambeau-Koepka driving new prop market

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have tabled their long-running feud for at least this week’s Ryder Cup. The rivals-turned-teammates have spent countless hours together in meetings, on the course and even at dinner ahead of this week’s competition. DeChambeau said things were “fine” between the two, and then teased everyone...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Brooks Koepka Whines About Ryder Cup Week Inhibiting His Routine

Imagine being so privileged and disconnected from reality that you complain after making the U.S. Ryder Cup team?. Welcome to the life and struggles of Brooks Koepka. In case you missed it, Koepka whined in a Golf Digest interview about the personal inconveniences of Ryder Cup week – overbearing commitments such attending team meetings.
GOLF
WNMT AM 650

Golf-Koepka, DeChambeau feud simmers as Ryder Cup prepares to tee off

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are U.S. Ryder Cup team mates and that seemed to be the only common ground for the feuding Americans as they went through final preparations on Thursday to take on Europe at Whistling Straits. Normally if there is any bad blood...
KOHLER, WI
theScore

Koepka: Ryder Cup remarks weren't negative

Brooks Koepka thinks the media misinterpreted his recent comments regarding the difficulty of Ryder Cup week. "I never said it was negative. Y'all spun it that way," Koepka said Friday, according to ESPN's Bob Harig. "I said it was different. Like I said, I've never played any of these team events (before turning pro). I didn't play Walker Cup. Never played Junior Ryder Cup. Never played anything.
GOLF
Golf.com

Brooks Koepka’s right: There’s no event remotely like the Ryder Cup

HAVEN, Wis. — Life, as T.S. Eliot once said, is very long. Eliot was born in St. Louis but moved to England in his 20s. In 1927 he took up British citizenship. That meant he would have had a tough time picking a side in June of that same year, when a team of nine sailed from Great Britain to Massachusetts to face off in the first-ever Ryder Cup matches.
HAVEN, WI
Golf.com

‘Y’all spun it that way’: Brooks Koepka unhappy with Ryder Cup blowback

HAVEN, Wis. — Brooks Koepka started his Thursday press conference with big ol’ dose of positivity. “I didn’t play the morning match, so I went out and watched the guys tee off and got to soak in the atmosphere which was pretty cool,” he said, recalling his Ryder Cup debut in 2016. “I got chills, I think I was standing next to Tiger or maybe Davis [Love III] and was like, ‘how cool is this?'”
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Koepka-DeChambeau Beef Should Cause Little Trouble for Americans in Ryder Cup

The big question heading into any Ryder Cup is whether the Americans will show up, and if they do, whether they will talk to each other. This was a concern even before Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau declared passive-aggressive war on each other. The Koepka-DeChambeau feud was the story of the season, even though neither man won a major, and now it looks like it could obliterate the U.S.’s hopes to win the Ryder Cup … but it won’t.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy