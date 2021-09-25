Sakkari, Kontaveit advance to Ostrava Open final

In the semi-finals of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 6 and the top-seeded Iga Swiatek will take on World No. 12 and the 4th-seeded Maria Sakkari. Iga Swiatek reaches her 3rd semi-final of the season and would be confident knowing that she has won both of her previous semi-finals this season and also the title. Swiatek defeated Elena Rybakina 7-6(5), 6-2 in the quarter-finals to book her spot in the semis and if she is able to clinch the title, she might break into the Top-5 of the WTA rankings.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO