CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Sweet and gentle dog Buck available for adoption in Tyler

By Pets Fur People
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Buck had a rough start in life. As a puppy he was found injured on the side of a busy highway. He has recovered from his injuries and is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Buck is one year old and weighs about 40 pounds. Buck has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Buck likes the companionship of other dogs and has a sweet and gentle disposition. He would thrive as a member of a family with children. Buck will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Buck, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm — closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Fur People#East Texas#The Humane Society
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy