Why the U.S. can thank Couples and Woods for the Schauffele-Cantlay pairing

HAVEN, Wis. — The knock on American Ryder Cup golf has always been that they don't play well in the pairs sessions, and the stats bear that out. The cumulative singles record since 1983, when the Ryder Cup first became competitive, is 108½-107½ in favor of America, practically dead even, while the pairs score favors Europe 158½-127½. These failures invite a slew of sociological theories about why the U.S. lacks the collective spirit, but the quickest way to turn the tide is for American to turn out a few legendary pairs in the mold of Seve-Olazabal, Poulter-Rose, or, more recently, the "Moliwood" pairing of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who lit up Paris in 2018 to the tune of a 4-0 record.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO