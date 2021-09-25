CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church prepares to celebrate 100th anniversary

By Cathy Spaulding / cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYA3P_0c87I41x00

Longtime church member Shirley Aldridge recalled getting a ride to First Church of the Nazarene when she was 6.

"At that time, there was a lady who knew my grandmother, and she asked if she would like to have the kids come to Sunday School," Aldridge said. "There were probably six or seven she would take every Sunday morning."

A loving community has kept her coming back to the church for more than 65 years.

Now called Muskogee Church, the congregation will mark its 100th Anniversary on Oct. 1 and 2. Festivities on Oct. 1 begin at 6 p.m. with an open house, followed by a movie on the lawn. Oct. 2 festivities include coffee and doughnut fellowship at 9:30 a.m., the 100-year celebration service at 10:30 and a luncheon and possible baptism at noon.

According to church history, the church was organized in summer of 1921. Following a revival, 14 members worshipped in a tent until that winter, then met in Carpenters Hall. Prayer meetings were held in a barber shop. A house was built in 1922.

A brick church was built in the late 1920s.

"The church began to progress through prayer and persistence," the church history said.

Aldridge recalled attending a brick church at the corner of F Street and Elmira.

She said the most memorable time was when she was saved. She also recalled an active teen group.

"I got married there in 1957," she said. "Then we each had our three children dedicated there."

In 2005, the church broke ground for a new facility at 2700 E. Peak Blvd. The building was completed and dedicated in 2007.

Drew Dinnel became pastor in 2019.

"In the last five years, Muskogee Church has been going through a revitalization project, which includes updates in the facilities and new approaches to worship and ministry," Dinnel said. "We have implemented Upward Flag Football and started a recovery program just to name a few. We desire to be a church that grows to meet the needs of the community and reflect the community in which we live."

Dinnel said the average lifespan for a church is 60 years.

"With that in mind, churches that survive and thrive to 100 years and beyond take seriously the changing needs of its people and revitalize their approach," he said. "While this is not the case for every church of 100-plus years, this seems to be the need that is facing a lot of churches."

Aldridge said the church means as much to her now as it did when she was saved.

"We want to be special to the community, we want people to come," she said. "The main thing, we want to preach the Gospel and people to be saved."

If you go

WHAT: Muskogee Church 100th Anniversary.

WHEN: Oct. 2 and 3.

WHERE: Muskogee Church, 2700 E. Peak Blvd.

Comments / 0

