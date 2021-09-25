CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

CROW admits 5,000th patient of 2021 for treatment

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla.– The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Sanibel has admitted their 5,000th patient of the year.

A male Frigatebird was taken to CROW for treatment after boaters found him in the water unable to fly on Thursday.

Veterinarians at the clinic noted that the bird was severely dehydrated and thin. Some of his tail feathers were bent with oil residue.

According to their Facebook post, CROW staff believes the Frigatebird had been in a fight with another bird, causing him to fall into the water.

The clinic plans to continue to examine the bird with X-rays and a blood test as well as remove the oil from his feathers with a Dawn soap bath.

