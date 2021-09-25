Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, how to watch
The stage is set for some dramatic theater on Saturday night in London. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua taking on mandatory challenger and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk with tons of implications inside the ring. It all goes down beginning at 1 p.m. ET from the 62,850-seat capacity stadium with the main event expected to begin around 5:10 p.m.blackchronicle.com
