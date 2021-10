CHICAGO – After the Cincinnati Reds were eliminated from playing in the postseason Tuesday, attention begins to turn toward next year’s roster. The Reds have most of their core players under contract for next season, but there will be some key decisions made shortly after the World Series ends that will dictate the shape of the roster. That includes figuring out which club options are picked up and whether All-Star starter Nick Castellanos will opt-out of his contract to become a free agent again.

