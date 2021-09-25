CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Starting a sturdy business

By Adam H. Baucom
Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas your favorite hobby turned into a cash cow? Are you an independent contractor looking for the most tax advantageous entity for your income and expenses? Maybe you have put in the time with your employer and are ready to venture out on your own? No matter your reason, make sure you have the proper foundation for making your new business venture successful from the start. A popular analogy used in our industry is that of the “three-legged stool.” Without all three legs, your business, or stool, will not be sturdy enough to stand, so what are these legs?

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shawano Leader

What Do You Require to Start a Manufacturing Business?

Manufacturing units necessitates a high level of focus and dedication to your task. Not only that, but you must also be aware of the market need for your goods. You must be aware of the market share of your rivals who have achieved a comparable result. These considerations, on the other hand, are made after your product has been created. Additionally, you must construct a manufacturing unit in order to start a manufacturing firm.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting a Business

When you’re starting a new business, how do you know where to start, what business makes the most sense for you to get into, and how do you go about learning what you need to know? If you’ve already started a business, that’s great—this article will still be helpful to you. I’m going to challenge you and will ask you fifteen questions to help guide you in your decision-making.
ECONOMY
NWI.com

Commentary: Jump-starting retirement plans for small businesses

If you are among the nation’s more than 31 million small businesses owners, you likely spend much of your time juggling day-to-day activities of your business. While handling the here-and-now, it can be easy to put off planning for the future. If retirement planning has fallen on your back burner,...
SMALL BUSINESS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

6 Tips to Help You Start a Business From Scratch

The thought of being an entrepreneur and running a successful business is on the wish list of every ambitious and career-oriented person. However, when it comes to laying down the foundation of a business, a lot goes into making it happen. With the advent of technological innovations across industries in recent years, people are aspiring to become top-notch entrepreneurs and they aim to change the dynamics of the business.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#An S Corporation#Fica#A C Corporation
The West Alabama Watchman

Free webinar offers tips on starting a business

Starting a business is exciting but can be a challenge. To help budding entrepreneurs, the Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring a Zoom Webinar Thursday, Oct. 7, beginning at noon. The 30-minute webinar will cover the essential steps needed to start a successful business and how to avoid common...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
southfloridareporter.com

Starting a Dropshipping Business: Product Sourcing Strategies

On the surface, it appears dropshipping is an e-commerce business owner’s dream. There are no products to keep on hand, shipping or much else. Basically, all you do is kick back and let the dollars roll in. If only it were truly this simple. You have to find the products...
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

9 Success Tips Discuss With A Lawyer Before Starting A Business:

The entrepreneurial journey of an individual and an organization begins with a click of an idea. But, hold on, it's not just the idea that runs an organization. There is a lot of back, and forth that happens to transform an idea into an organization. Professional help, like a small business lawyer, helps in setting the legal foundation of an organization even before an organization is set up. There is a lot of research, paperwork and market analysis that goes on before setting up a business. To which discussions are conducted with a lawyer before starting a business to succeed in the market. Let us discuss these nine success tips in detail below:
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
smallbiztrends.com

Start Your Business the Right Way With This Webinar

From checking the availability of a business name to the importance of selecting the correct business entity, getting a business bank account, and which business permits and licenses you may need, the Steps to Start Your Business webinar will give you a leg up to start your business the right way.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fox17

Hall Financial: Why refinancing can increase your home equity

As a homeowner, you've worked hard paying off the mortgage on your house and updating it when you can. Now it's time for the house to work for you! Low rates mean there's a bit more equity in your home, which is an opportunity to use that equity to put some money in your pocket or purse.
REAL ESTATE
Victoria Advocate

Dave Sather: Can you beat the market?

With the new semester underway, my students at Texas Lutheran University gave a presentation on the process and performance of the Bulldog Investment Company internship. In doing so, they documented how they evaluate business models with competitive advantages and then deeply analyze and interpret financial statements. Once they find a worthy candidate, they are incredibly patient waiting for the right valuation.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Retired and Own a Home? Prepare for These 3 Expenses to Rise

Older homeowners, beware -- your costs could rise for these reasons. It's often said that homeownership is the ticket (or a ticket) to financial stability. When you own a home, you get a chance to own an asset that could be worth a lot of money. That gives you the flexibility to borrow against the home equity you've built for extra financial protection.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Amazon to start offering insurance to UK businesses -broker

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is to start offering insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers, the technology giant’s first foray into business insurance in the country, broker Superscript said on Monday. Members of Amazon's Business Prime programme will be able to buy cover from Superscript such as contents...
BUSINESS
iebusinessdaily.com

Highland starts small business relief program

Highland has launched a loan program designed to help small businesses in the city that have been hurt by the pandemic. The Coronavirus Recovery Fund will provide $7,500 grants to eligible businesses that can show a financial loss because of COVID-19, according to a statement on the city’s website. To...
HIGHLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy