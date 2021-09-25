CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Sindhi Congress held protest in Geneva against Pak

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland], September 26 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Thursday held a protest here against human rights violations in Pakistan's Sindh province. "The World Sindhi Congress held a protest in Geneva against human rights violations and injustices in Sindh on September 23," WSC said on Facebook. The protestors...

Pro-Taliban leader calls for Islamic revolution against Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Taliban's return in Afghanistan seems to have emboldened a radical leader in Pakistan, who have openly called for an "Islamic revolution" against the state. Pro-Taliban leader Maulana Abdul Aziz, who is known for rabble-rousing sermons, recently said: "The coming of the Taliban was an act...
Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans at Taliban crossing

Thousands of Afghans trying to escape the misery at home have flocked to their country's southern border with Pakistan, but their attempts to get across have been stopped by the Taliban.  On the other side, their Pakistani counterparts in Chaman were also stopping those attempting to cross.
Sindhi Baloch Forum protest Pak's genocidal activities

London [UK], September 28 (ANI): A large number of people from the Baloch and Sindhi community held a protest in London against Pakistan for its genocidal activities in Balochistan and Sindh. The protest held on September 26 was led by the Sindhi Baloch Forum (SBF). They also presented a petition...
Inside the Taliban’s special forces ‘Suicide Squad’

KABUL, Afghanistan – Stuffed toys languish on a shelf near the building’s entrance. Playground equipment remains dead still beside Taliban uniforms draped over the playpen fence to dry: glaring reminders of the nursery school that existed inside the faded pink walls just 10 days earlier. The former school now serves...
McKenzie says Taliban offered Kabul control, Austin blames State Dept. for chaos

The head of the US Central Command admitted Wednesday that the Taliban offered to let American troops take charge of security in Kabul during the final days of the US evacuation from Afghanistan — an offer the US did not accept — while Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin blamed the State Department for the failed evacuation of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies.
Pakistani Taliban announces 20-day ceasefire in South Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced a 20-day ceasefire in South Waziristan on Friday after reaching an agreement with the Pakistan Army to halt all hostilities between the two, a media report said. "Our leaders have asked all fighters to observe a ceasefire from today to October...
Pak minister defends Imran Khan over remarks on talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has defended Prime Minister Imran Khan after his statement that talks must go on with Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) sparked criticism. Defending Imran Khan over his revelation on talks with TTP, Chaudhary said that it is important that the "background of...
US plans to keep Al-Qaeda in check in Afghanistan with air strikes

The Pentagon plans to rely on air strikes to prevent a resurgence of Al-Qaeda now that US troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some lawmakers are skeptical about the effectiveness of the so-called "over-the-horizon" strategy. Since then, the Pentagon has repeatedly claimed it is capable of keeping Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan in check through "over-the-horizon" strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers.
NAB, FIA probing corruption in Islamabad airport construction, says Pak minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were separately investigating the irregularities and corruption in the construction of New Islamabad International Airport, local media reported quoting the country's aviation minister. According to The Nation, minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan informed the country's Senate...
US official calls for Pakistan action on militants before visit

A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan, which has long faced US accusations of playing a double game in Afghanistan where the Taliban swept back to power in August. "We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters. "Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.
Protest held in front of Chinese consulate in Vienna on China's national day

Vienna [Austria], October 2 (ANI): A protest was held in front of the Chinese consulate in Austria on the occasion of China's national day. The protest saw the participation of around 150 people. A bicycle protest rally was also organised by the Tibetan Community in Vienna on October 1. Around...
Taliban to deploy suicide bombers to Afghanistan's borders

Kabul [Afghanistan] October 2 (ANI): Taliban have created an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers that will be deployed to the borders of Afghanistan particularly in Badakhshan province. The deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi of the province has told the media about the creation of the battalion of suicide bombers...
