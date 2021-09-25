School bus driver stabbed to death in front of students in Washington state
A school bus driver was fatally stabbed in front of students after picking them up from a Washington state elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said. The alleged killer, who is now in custody, got on the bus near Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco around 3 p.m. and launched the knife attack as multiple children watched in horror, according to police. The victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed it near the school building, police said.www.gazettextra.com
