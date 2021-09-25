CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pending tax rate change to support coal miners disabled by 'black lung' disease

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black lung is a debilitating disease that remains pervasive today. According to research from the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, black lung cases have increased in recent years, effecting younger individuals and resulting in more severe sickness. Afflicted miners require access to medical resources, and under the Black Lung Disability Trust...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Democrats Need a Carbon Tax and a Coal Miner Buyout

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s opposition to a corporate income tax increase has Democrats taking another swing at a carbon tax. If they manage to rally around the idea, it could be a milestone in global climate policy and the defining initiative of Joe Biden’s presidency. Whether Democrats can make this proposal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvpublic.org

Appalachia Lawmakers Take Up Black Lung Benefits Bill

Former coal miners and their advocates are praising a bill introduced Thursday in Congress. The bill would set a higher, fixed tax on coal companies, putting that money directly towards benefits for miners with Black Lung. Black Lung organizers across Appalachia have convinced their U.S. senators to support the Black...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times West Virginian

Manchin, others team up on black lung fund solvency

WASHINGTON — Three Democrats representing the region in Washington have reintroduced a federal measure that seeks to protect the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund from insolvency. In a joint statement Thursday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., said they have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Tax Rates#Disability Benefits#Bldtf#Congress#Fayette Co
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Manchin, Kaine and Warner reintroduce federal black lung measure

WASHINGTON — Three Democrats representing the region in Washington have reintroduced a federal measure that seeks to protect the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund from insolvency. In a joint statement Thursday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., said they have...
BLUEFIELD, WV
mining.com

US coal miners could be next in line for industry bailouts

There isn’t much that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Sierra Club agree on, but one of those rare things is a measure that’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure package to be considered by the U.S. House of Representatives later this month that would fund $11.3 billion to remediate coal mines abandoned before 1977.
U.S. POLITICS
communityimpact.com

No tax rate change in 2022 for Hill Country Village

Hill Country Village is keeping its property tax rate flat for fiscal year 2022, but with rising property values, the city expects to see a slight increase in revenue compared to last year. The Hill Country Village City Council unanimously voted Sept. 16 to maintain the tax rate of 14.5...
HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE, TX
money.com

Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check Just for Older Americans?

A nonpartisan group is asking Congress to issue another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time the payments would go just to older Americans. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently told members via email about its plan to push for special stimulus payments to help offset potential spikes in Medicare and other expenses for older Americans. In the messages, TSCL asked members how they've been impacted by inflation this year. The group plans to use the responses to help it lobby Congress for additional $1,400 checks targeted to people who receive Social Security.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Business Insider

Unvaccinated workers NO LONGER have special pandemic leave in American Airlines. The company becomes the latest carrier to step up incentives for employee vaccines

American Airlines will stop giving a special pandemic leave to unvaccinated employees in October. This means those workers will need to use their own sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. American is now the latest carrier to encourage workers to get the vaccine through policy changes. See...
INDUSTRY
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
FingerLakes1

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Troup adopts budget, tax rate

The Troup city council unanimously approved the 2021-2022 budget and adopted the property tax rate during the Sept. 27 meeting. The tax rate of 0.816257 per $100 valuation is less than the no new revenue rate, a tax rate that would produce the same amount of taxes if applied to the same properties taxed the previous year. It is also the lowest property tax rate in Troup since the 2010-2011 fiscal year, according to information the city posted on social media.
TROUP, TX
smcorridornews.com

State extends emergency SNAP benefits for October

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing almost $294 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.4 million Texas households.
AUSTIN, TX
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy