Nebraska did what many across the nation didn’t think it could on Saturday: put a scare into the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners. The Husker fought hard but ultimately came up short against the College Football Playoff-hopeful Sooners, losing 23-16. Nebraska had a chance to tie the game or win it on its last drive with 57 seconds left on its own 25-yard line, but couldn’t move down the field against a defense with its ears pinned back.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO