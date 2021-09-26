CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folk Music Legends, The Kingston Trio, Saturday, October 2 @ Paramount Theatre

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of 60 years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the “Keep The Music Playing” national tour. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton...

Folk Legacy Trio performs at Mendel

BENTON HARBOR — The Folk Legacy Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave. The trio —Jerry Siggins, Rick Dougherty and George Grove — sing a catalog of favorite songs from the great folk era of the 1950s through the mid-1970s, including songs by such artists as Peter, Paul & Mary, The Kingston Trio, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, The New Christy Minstrels, Bob Dylan, John Denver and others.
Meramec Music Theatre to hold inspiring concerts

The Meramec Music Theatre is starting off Fall with music that inspires, with bands like Jim & Melissa Brady, The Sound, The Isaacs and Dailey & Vincent. Jim & Melissa Brady and The Sound will be performing together at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Together, this live concert will be packed with inspirational songs, motivational messages and humor to brighten your day.
October shows set for West Side Theatre

The West Side Theatre has two shows set for October, both of which will pay tribute to Rock n’ Roll trailblazers. Heartless a Tribute to Heart will take the stage on Oct. 16 and The Refugees, a Tribute to Tom Petty is set for Oct. 23. Heartless is a tribute...
Country music legend Dwight Yoakam performing at Canton Palace Theatre on Oct. 1

Following two previous cancellations due to the pandemic, longtime country music star Dwight Yoakam will perform Oct. 1 at the Canton Palace Theatre. Known for the popular songs, "Guitars, Cadillacs," "Fast As You," Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose" "Streets of Bakersfield" and "Little Ways," Yoakam is also a Grammy winner.
Circle Cinema celebrating rock, folk and jazz with music films

Circle Cinema is offering concert films, documentaries and features celebrating music on the big screen. The 1978 television movie “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park” was screened Sept. 30. Next: A film about the untold story of Enid-born folk singer Karen Dalton. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org for the...
Gallery: Theatre Musical Revue

“A Knight in Motown,” the theme of the yearly concert, was organized by students and a few teachers. “Motown” is rhythm and blues music from the 1960s to early 1970s. With their performers, band and crew, they covered songs from “My Girl” to “ABC” along with other musical masterpieces. These Hollywood classics filled the Dan Zollar’s Auditorium on Sep. 22nd and 23rd. The Musical Revue was put together to give East students in the theatre and musical department more show time than just their yearly musical. Choir director Ken Foley, English teacher Brain Cappello, and drama teacher Tom DeFeo started this tradition back in 2008 so students could still have a show while the auditorium was under construction, the concert has happened every September since. This year’s show was dedicated to the memory of Olivia Piotrowski.
Western music legends the Sons of the Pioneers coming to Billings

Regarded as one of most influential and prolific Western music groups in American history, the Sons of the Pioneers will perform in Billings on Wednesday Sept. 29 at Lockwood Performing Arts Center. The concert is hosted by KGHL AM790. “This is the first time our radio station has put on...
Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
Roots and revival in New England folk music

I Believe I’ll Go Back Home: Roots and Revival in New England Folk Music. When people talk about the folk revival in the U.S. of the late 1950s and early 1960s, much of the focus seems to be on New York City, where Bob Dylan got his start and performers like Phil Ochs, Tom Paxton, Dave Van Ronk, and Peter, Paul & Mary also became big names.
Viljandi Folk Music Festival 2021

Viljandi must be a quiet place in usual times, situated down in the south of Estonia, and emanating a small town vibration. Usually its annual four-day folk festival magnetises a massive gathering, and invites multiple international acts, fully inhabiting an impressive location in the Viljandi Castle Hills. This 28th edition still seemed somewhat busy, when compared to recent times, even with its reduced attendance limit of 5000, around a fifth of the accustomed capacity. The site drops down to an idyllic river expanse, with high, clefted mounds connected by ridged walkways. In a 'normal' year, surely folks would be gambolling down these gradients, unable to fit on the pathways. There were three main outdoor stages, with additional intimate indoor theatre performances. Even amidst virus-era restrictions, the VFMF still managed to bring in artists from a significant number of lands. Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Georgia, Hungary, Finland, Italy and Latvia were all represented, alongside a core of Estonian players.
How Bob Dylan’s greatest song changed music history

This article originally appeared at Forward. Reposted with permission. It begins with the quick snap of a snare drum — a kind of shot heard round the world — followed immediately by the thump of a kick drum before the seven-piece rock band explodes with the theme that would propel the hit single “Like a Rolling Stone” toward the top of the pop charts and into the cultural stratosphere, where, after changing the notion of what a pop song could be and influencing a thousand artists to follow, the rock poet Bob Dylan would ultimately garner a Nobel Prize for literature.
Music, Comedy, Theatre Part Of Packed BPACC Lineup

Live shows are back. Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center has made sure there is something for everyone. BPACC Director Michael Bollinger joined Wake Up Memphis to preview the variety packed 2021-22 lineup. He told Tim & Ben that several award-winning artists will grace the stage this season. Additionally, he mentioned that youth and local acts will be included amongst some great regional and national performers.
A rediscovered tape archive captures the Bay Area folk music scene of the 1960s

If you happened to frequent folk music events in Northern California in the late 1950s or ’60s, it’s likely you would have run across a burly aficionado armed with a heavy reel-to-reel tape recorder. Whatever the occasion — the annual iterations of the Berkeley Folk Music Festival, performances in clubs like the still-thriving Freight & Salvage, or casual house parties where musicians gathered to play and sing — Alan Oakes was apt to be there, documenting the proceedings.
“They Weren’t Legends Yet”: Richard Thompson on The Who, Nick Drake and the Bridge to British Folk Traditions

“I’ve had a lot of interest from people about this time period, which does seem to be a pivotal moment in popular music,” Richard Thompson says of the era that prompted his new memoir, Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975. “It was a very ripe time, a real musical crossroads with lots of different influences coming into music. It was the beginnings of Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix, when you could still rub shoulders with those people backstage. They weren’t stars yet. They weren’t legends yet. That came later.”
QUEEN Tribute Concert to Rock The Encore Musical Theatre! 

Season 13 at The Encore brings back a popular tradition — the Tribute Concert Series. First in the season lineup is QUEEN, chock full of the hits we all know and love like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions” and so many more. As Artistic Director,...
Lakes Area Theatre expands to Music Venue

Lakes Area Theatre is trying something new - Music. The Nobles will grace our stage at 7:00 pm on Saturday September 25th. Doors will open at 6:00 pm. Wine and Cookies for sale. A NIGHT WITH THE NOBLES. The Nobles are a husband/wife Acoustic Folk Pop Duo performing a dynamic...
'A Night of Legends' brings music back to Chaifetz Arena

ST. LOUIS — What better way to bring live music back to the Chaifetz Arena for the first time since February 2020 than with some old-school R&B favorites and new school tunes?. “A Night of Legends” brought the sounds of Alex Isley, Stokley, Charlie Wilson, and The Isley Brothers to...
Northglenn Fills New Theatre with Funk, A Cappella, Symphony, War of the Flowers, Motones & Jerseys this Fall

Sept. 22, 2021, Northglenn, CO — The new Parsons Theatre opens its doors on Oct. 9. To celebrate, Northglenn Arts Presents offers up a five-show season in the new facility beginning Oct. 15. The curtain opens with Chris Daniels, Hazel Miller and Freddi Gowdy, followed by Face Vocal Band, the Colorado Symphony, and War of the Flowers in November. The season wraps up with the December holiday show Motones and Jerseys.
Folk singer returns to the ‘musical highway’ in Long Beach

Tom May calls his 50-year musical career a “life in song.”. But the subtitle of his new memoir, “I Wouldn’t Count On It,” is “Confessions of an Unlikely Folksinger.”. The 68-year-old Northwest musician is returning to Long Beach, Washington, for a concert and book signing 4 p.m. Saturday. He will...
Rock Music Legends Return to New Orleans

Ask any classic rock fan in New Orleans and they will tell you that the next few months contain a concert calendar unlike any other in recent memory. Despite living in a pandemic for a year-and-a-half, and absolutely zero chance of herd immunity in sight, people on either side of the vaccination issue can look forward to seeing some real rock legends in the Big Easy. In fact, this lineup is a veritable who's who of past inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

