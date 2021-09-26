Folk Music Legends, The Kingston Trio, Saturday, October 2 @ Paramount Theatre

“A Knight in Motown,” the theme of the yearly concert, was organized by students and a few teachers. “Motown” is rhythm and blues music from the 1960s to early 1970s. With their performers, band and crew, they covered songs from “My Girl” to “ABC” along with other musical masterpieces. These Hollywood classics filled the Dan Zollar’s Auditorium on Sep. 22nd and 23rd. The Musical Revue was put together to give East students in the theatre and musical department more show time than just their yearly musical. Choir director Ken Foley, English teacher Brain Cappello, and drama teacher Tom DeFeo started this tradition back in 2008 so students could still have a show while the auditorium was under construction, the concert has happened every September since. This year’s show was dedicated to the memory of Olivia Piotrowski.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO