Through the first two games of Mac Jones‘ NFL career, the Patriots offense has relied on short throws to move the ball and Jones has been effective at executing them. Jones has completed just under 74 percent of his passes and he hasn’t turned the ball over, which wasn’t enough to get the Pats a win in the opener but did help them to a 25-6 win over the Jets in Week Two. During an appearance on WEEI, Jones said that he doesn’t feel like he’s been passing up bigger plays down the field because it’s not “that confusing or complicated” to simply throw the ball to the open man.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO