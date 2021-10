Kentucky secured a win over archrival Florida in Lexington for the first time since 1986. It is just the third time the Wildcats have won against the Gators in the span, too. The Kentucky defense came up with the game-saving stop late in the fourth quarter Saturday night to secure the upset win, too. Gators quarterback Emory Jones dropped back to pass but Wildcat linebacker Jacquez Jones reached out to deflect the ball and cause a turnover on downs, sealing the 20-13 Kentucky win over No. 10 Florida.

