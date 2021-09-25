Report: Changes could be coming to NFL Sunday Ticket packages

After 27 years of having to buy all of the games in order to view some of them, NFL Sunday Ticket fans might be able to buy just a certain amount of games. Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic is reporting that the NFL prefers that Apple lands the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Kaplan is reporting that the new package could allow fans to buy just one team’s out of market games. Fans would also be allowed to buy single games. The NFL is looking for jut a bit more than $2 billion for NFL Sunday Ticket rights, according to The Athletic.