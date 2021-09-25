CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Booger McFarland praises Sam Pittman, Arkansas in first half

By Simon Gibbs about 6 hours
ESPN college football analyst Booger McFarland sang high praise for head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks, who could be well on their way to a top-10 ranking if they are able to hold on and beat No. 7 Texas A&M. Pittman and Arkansas, currently ranked No. 16, has...

ARKANSAS STATE
