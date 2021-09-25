Ladd McConkey makes big plays for Georgia in win over Vanderbilt
Ladd McConkey is out-performing expectations many had for him. Against Vanderbilt, the redshirt freshman found the end zone twice.www.on3.com
Ladd McConkey is out-performing expectations many had for him. Against Vanderbilt, the redshirt freshman found the end zone twice.www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0