Ladd McConkey makes big plays for Georgia in win over Vanderbilt

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix pulled a rabbit out of his hat against LSU. On fourth down, Nix made an improbable conversion resulting in six for Auburn. On a fourth and two play from the LSU 24, the visiting Tigers set up with a two-back single wide set. When the ball is hiked Nix rolls out to his right. Unfortunately for Auburn, the LSU defense had the play well covered Nix then reversed field heading back toward his sideline, making two LSU defenders miss in the process. As he stops close to the boundary he sees his tight end, Tyler Fromm break free. He sets his feet as the LSU defense barrels and launches a strike to the tight end for the touchdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO