Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took to the pulpit today for his weekly press conference and went over the Aggies' 20-10 loss to Arkansas. He discussed how the defense got off to a rocky start in falling behind 17-0 but stabilized itself for the last three quarters. He also talked about the Aggies' lack of runs during the game, noting their lack of possessions in the second half as well as the fact that they had to fight back from that aforementioned 17 points deficit. Finally, he went over the Aggies' injured players and how their numbers have impacted A&M's offensive line and receiver play.

