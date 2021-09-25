Jury finds Trevor Matthews guilty of second degree murder of Ronnie Southerland

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors in the Trevor Matthews murder trial began deliberations after closing arguments which was about 9:20 p.m. Friday night. Just before midnight, the jury came back with a verdict of guilty of second degree murder against Matthews for the killing of of Ronnie Southerland. The coroner says Southerland was stabbed 78 times in the face and chest. It was November 14, 2019 and Southerland was celebrating his 35th birthday.