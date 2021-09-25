CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Stephen A. Smith: Giannis’ offensive game is ‘not even close’ to KD’s

By Ajayi Browne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4XSP_0c87BTRk00

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith continued his never ending rant on Kevin Durant being the best player in the world still. Amidst a panel reveal from the network that supported this, Smith highlighted how last season’s playoffs made this decision smoother. In a Nets-Bucks series where the eleven-time All-Star averaged 35.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 5.4 APG, it was clear who the best player on the court was.

According to Smith, KD and the second best player ranked on that list released by ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo, are not on the same level offensively:

“Offensively it is not even close. Giannis Antetokounmpo is just not on a level that Kevin Durant is under, I don’t see how anybody can dispute that.”

Of course, Antetokounmpo has a huge interior presence offensively, but it is Durant who can score from all three levels. The 33-year-old is just too lethal on that end of the floor and if the Greek Freak wants to take his game to the next level, he must do the same too.

Gallery

PHOTOS: Kevin Durant's mystifying 49-point playoff triple-double

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjFmk_0c87BTRk00

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Stephen A. Smith: Why I forced Max Kellerman off ‘First Take’

Stephen A. Smith set the record straight about co-host Max Kellerman’s exit from ESPN’s “First Take” in a revealing interview on Hot 97. When asked, “What’s the truth?” about Kellerman’s departure after five years on the show together, Smith confirmed what The Post’s Andrew Marchand had initially reported — that he wanted Kellerman off the program.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Andrew Wiggins News

Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, a forward for the Golden State Warriors, has presented his team with a major issue ahead of the 2021-22 season. The city of San Francisco is requiring vaccinations for those participating in all forms of indoor entertainment. That includes Golden State Warriors home games at the Chase Center.
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo: "I Like Being A Hunter. I Am Not The Best Player In The World... KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD Might Be. I Am Not. I Am Still Hunting The All-Time Greats. LeBron Is Still The Best Player In The World".

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the league's reigning Finals MVP, after bringing the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 championship as the leading superstar on the roster. There is no question that the Milwaukee Bucks have gotten past their prior playoff woes this season. While many people believe that the Milwaukee Bucks won't repeat for another championship, they are certainly in that "contender" tier.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Tim Tebow

During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Stephen. A Smith and Tim Tebow made a friendly bet on the Alabama-Florida game. Smith stated several times that Alabama would blow out Florida on the road. Though he has respect for the Gators, he just doesn’t think any team is on the Crimson Tide’s level.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Bucks#Kd#First Take#Ppg#Greek
NJ.com

ESPN notes: Stephen A. Smith explains dumping Max Kellerman from ‘First Take’; Katie Nolan’s big change

Stephen A. Smith is talking. Really, when is the bombastic ESPN star NOT talking?. But this time it’s about the decision to remove Max Kellerman from “First Take.”. It’s widely believed Smith helped push Kellerman out the door. Appearing on the latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Smith put his cards on the table. Per The Big Lead:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For Michael Irvin

Stephen A. Smith had a warning for Michael Irvin this morning. The longtime ESPN personality was spending his Sunday morning watching Irvin on NFL Network. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver spends time working for multiple networks these days. Irvin is now a regular co-host of ESPN’s First Take. The...
NFL
mediaite.com

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Star Christian McCaffrey Gets Less Attention Because He’s White

Christian McCaffrey is an undisputed elite running back in the NFL. But according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, McCaffrey’s not getting his due because he’s White. “How many times do I have to say it,” Smith ranted Thursday on First Take. “I’ve said this about Christian McCaffrey before and I’m gonna say it again. Ladies and gentleman – it’s damn near reverse discrimination! If this brother were Black, we’d be talking about him more. I mean this dude is SPECIAL!”
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Stephen A. Smith’s Bold Admission

What would First Take and Stephen A. Smith be without bold takes? Smith’s latest quarterback opinion has NFL fans abuzz. On the show today, Smith said he would take Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over his Seattle Seahawks counterpart Russell Wilson. This isn’t quite a nuclear-level take, but it does have plenty of spice.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bucks' Giannis Says He's 'Not Even Close to Being Satisfied' After Winning NBA Title

Giannis Antetokounmpo is atop the NBA world as the reigning NBA Finals MVP, but he wants more. "Are we satisfied? I'm not satisfied. I'm not even close to being satisfied," Antetokounmpo told reporters Monday. "That's the tone we got to set as a team. As the leader of this team, that's the tone I'm going to set. We understand that teams are coming for us, but we're going to be ready."
NBA
SB Nation

This TikToker does the best Stephen A. Smith impersonation

Stephen A. Smith’s performative rants on a wide variety of sports topics have made him a broadcasting icon. It’s also helped made him ESPN’s highest paid on-air talent. Smith reportedly earns $12 million per year in his contract with the network, which is four times more than what Shohei Ohtani makes with the Angels and more than any NBA or college basketball coach pulls in per year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith: 'It's great to be a Florida Gator' after losing bet to Tebow

Florida fans got a good chuckle seeing Stephen A. Smith squirm on ESPN Friday morning wearing a Gators tie after losing a bet with Tim Tebow last week. The First Take host predicted that Alabama would “mop the floor” with Florida last weekend, and Tebow challenged him to wear a Gators necktie if the game was any closer than a blowout. Of course, Florida would go on to push Alabama to the limit and come within two points of overtime.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy