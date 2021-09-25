Stephen A. Smith: Giannis’ offensive game is ‘not even close’ to KD’s

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith continued his never ending rant on Kevin Durant being the best player in the world still. Amidst a panel reveal from the network that supported this, Smith highlighted how last season’s playoffs made this decision smoother. In a Nets-Bucks series where the eleven-time All-Star averaged 35.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 5.4 APG, it was clear who the best player on the court was.

According to Smith, KD and the second best player ranked on that list released by ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo, are not on the same level offensively:

“Offensively it is not even close. Giannis Antetokounmpo is just not on a level that Kevin Durant is under, I don’t see how anybody can dispute that.”

Of course, Antetokounmpo has a huge interior presence offensively, but it is Durant who can score from all three levels. The 33-year-old is just too lethal on that end of the floor and if the Greek Freak wants to take his game to the next level, he must do the same too.

Gallery

PHOTOS: Kevin Durant's mystifying 49-point playoff triple-double