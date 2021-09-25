CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Green Bean' Air Jordan 5 Rumored for 2022 Return

By Brandon Richard
Sole Collector
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking ahead to next year, Jordan Brand is bringing back a beloved Air Jordan 5 Retro from the mid-2000s for the first time according to a new report from zSneakerheadz. Originally released in 2006, the “Green Bean” colorway is set to make its first retail appearance in 16 years. The shoe is known for its grey-based, 3M reflective upper, contrasting dark grey hits, and perhaps most notably, bright green pops of color throughout. The placeholder image above is an aged pair from 2006—expect next year’s release to feature a blue-tinted translucent outsole.

solecollector.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Bright Green#Green Bean#Jordan Brand#Sole Collector
