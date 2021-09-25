Huskers Sweep Hawkeyes Behind Big Games from Kubik and Krause
Lindsay Krause picked up where she left off on Wednesday night and No. 12 Nebraska took down Iowa 3-0 at the Devaney Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) swept the Hawkeyes (2-10, 0-2) 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 as Krause hit .500 for the second straight match, finishing with 12 kills. Nebraska out-hit Iowa .267 to .216, though the Hawkeyes hit .303 in the last two sets after a strong defensive start from Nebraska.hailvarsity.com
