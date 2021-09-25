CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Huskers Sweep Hawkeyes Behind Big Games from Kubik and Krause

By Jacob Padilla
hailvarsity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay Krause picked up where she left off on Wednesday night and No. 12 Nebraska took down Iowa 3-0 at the Devaney Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) swept the Hawkeyes (2-10, 0-2) 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 as Krause hit .500 for the second straight match, finishing with 12 kills. Nebraska out-hit Iowa .267 to .216, though the Hawkeyes hit .303 in the last two sets after a strong defensive start from Nebraska.

hailvarsity.com

hailvarsity.com

Huskers Focusing on Accountability as Big Ten Play Begins

For the 2020-21 spring season, the start of Big Ten play marked the beginning of the season as the conference canceled all out-of-league competitions. This fall, with the return of the nonconference, the young Huskers will head into Big Ten play with nine matches under their belts already including four against top-20 opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailvarsity.com

Kubik Leads Huskers to 3-1 Win at Northwestern in Big Ten Opener

Northwestern took a set off Nebraska for the first time since Nov. 2, 2013, but the Huskers rebounded to close out the Wildcats in four sets and open Big Ten play 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Huskers (7-3) took down the Wildcats (5-7) in Evanston 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16. Nebraska...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Iowa State
State
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Husker Volleyball team sweeps past Hawkeyes, 3-0

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 12 Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-21) Saturday afternoon at the Devaney Center, picking up its second straight conference win. The Huskers are now 8-3 (2-0 Big Ten) on the season, while the Hawkeyes drop to 2-10 (0-2). Madi Kubik led the match with 15 kills and 14 digs alongside three blocks and a service ace for her first double-double of the season. Lindsay Krause joined her in double figures with 12 kills on .500 hitting.
LINCOLN, NE
Fremont Tribune

NU volleyball notes: A Lauren Stivrins' injury update; Huskers in the poll; Krause earns honor

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook thinks All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins will play for the Huskers this season, but he doesn’t know when. Stivrins hasn’t played in a match this season after having offseason back surgery. But she’s hitting during practice now, and if she doesn’t have any setbacks, she may be inching closer to returning.
VOLLEYBALL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Nebraska's Scott Frost reportedly angry at officials after Oklahoma pregame skirmish

Nebraska and Oklahoma haven't played each other since 2010, but clearly no love has been lost between these former Big 12 rivals if their pregame skirmish is any indication. Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff of Saturday's game between the Cornhuskers and third-ranked Sooners, Oklahoma's team crossed midfield to jeer at a few straggling Nebraska players. The only thing separating the teams was the Cornhuskers coaching staff, though the remainder of Nebraska's team ended up joining before the "skirmish" disbanded.
NEBRASKA STATE
#Ct#Huskers Sweep Hawkeyes
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
thegazette.com

Game Report: Iowa Hawkeyes 30, Kent State Golden Flashes 7

Here’s a closer look at No. 5 Iowa’s win over Kent State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The mood inside Kinnick Stadium was already restless. As Hawkeye fans were still trying to figure out how a Tyrone Tracy Jr. third-down catch was overturned via video review, stopping Iowa’s first drive of the second half, Kent State was on the doorstep of cutting into the Hawkeyes’ 16-7 lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS

