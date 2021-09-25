CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Summit Tigers runners shine at elite Arizona meet

By Antonio Olivero
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Summit Tigers raced to new personal records on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Desert Twilight Invitational in Chandler, Arizona. At the elite, national-level meet, it was Tiger junior Dom Remeikis, in his second trip to the Desert Twilight, who raced to 25th place with a personal record of 15 minutes and 40 seconds in the top-level sweepstakes race. In the girls sweepstakes race, Tigers freshman Ella Hagen earned 18th place in her first time at the Desert Twilight thanks to her own personal record of 17:47.

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#First Mile#Tigers#Air Academy
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy