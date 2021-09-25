Summit Tigers runners shine at elite Arizona meet

Four Summit Tigers raced to new personal records on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Desert Twilight Invitational in Chandler, Arizona. At the elite, national-level meet, it was Tiger junior Dom Remeikis, in his second trip to the Desert Twilight, who raced to 25th place with a personal record of 15 minutes and 40 seconds in the top-level sweepstakes race. In the girls sweepstakes race, Tigers freshman Ella Hagen earned 18th place in her first time at the Desert Twilight thanks to her own personal record of 17:47.