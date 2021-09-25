CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Warned Costars 'Everyone Who Got The Vaccine Is Going To Die!'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicki Gunvalson caused a stir on set of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip when she repeatedly told fellow castmates they would die if they got the COVID-19 vaccine. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was said to be regularly picking fights about the vaccine among costars while filming season 2 of the hit reality series — informally known as "The Real Housewives All-Stars" — especially with RHONY alum Dorinda Medley who openly pro-vax.

Vanity Fair

Real Housewives Franchise’s New Crossover Event to Platform Vicki Gunvalson’s Anti-vax Tirades

It appears as though a large part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will be dedicated to the ever-topical anti-vax movement. Vicki Gunvalson, of Real Housewives of Orange County fame, is starring in the second season alongside the other most watchable cast members of various Real Housewives chapters, including Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, and more. These women are the best at being reality-television stars, which means they are maestros of creating a story line, and for that they’ve been rewarded with this kind of all-star game of Housewives. It’s like if LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić, et cetera, were as good at creating nonsense drama as they were at, I don’t know, jump shots.
