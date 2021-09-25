'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Warned Costars 'Everyone Who Got The Vaccine Is Going To Die!'
Vicki Gunvalson caused a stir on set of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip when she repeatedly told fellow castmates they would die if they got the COVID-19 vaccine. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was said to be regularly picking fights about the vaccine among costars while filming season 2 of the hit reality series — informally known as "The Real Housewives All-Stars" — especially with RHONY alum Dorinda Medley who openly pro-vax.okmagazine.com
Comments / 10