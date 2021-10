Lorraine Kelly previously opened up about having gained weight during lockdown in an interview with HELLO! (didn’t we all?!), but prior to that, the TV presenter revealed how she had dropped two dress sizes, from a size 14 to a size 10. Of course, what works for Lorraine might not work for you – we're all different, after all – but if you're looking for some motivation, or even some tips and tricks you can adapt to suit your own approach, here's everything Lorraine did to get her health back on track.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 8 DAYS AGO