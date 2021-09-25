Kentucky boasts three top-20 commits in initial 2022 RSCI Rankings
Kentucky boasts two top-six commitments and three listed inside the top 20 in the initial 2022 Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI) rankings. RSCI, which combines the rankings of all of the well-known recruiting services into a single, consensus ranking, has Shaedon Sharpe listed at No. 1, Chris Livingston at No. 6, and Skyy Clark at No. 17. UK targets Cason Wallace (No. 7) and Adem Bona (No. 16) are top-20 prospects, as well.www.chatsports.com
